Yum China $YUMC Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 355.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781,117 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.27% of Yum China worth $45,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 4,915.4% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.18. Yum China has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

