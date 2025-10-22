Warehouses De Pauw SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Short Interest Up 60.6% in September

Warehouses De Pauw SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 517,700 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the September 15th total of 322,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,588.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,588.5 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Warehouses De Pauw to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

WDPSF stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $26.46.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP has over 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

