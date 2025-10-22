Zion Oil & Gas Inc (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Down 39.1% in September

Zion Oil & Gas Inc (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 211,500 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 347,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,957,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,957,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ZNOG opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Zion Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.