Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 473711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MTUS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Metallus in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metallus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Metallus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Metallus Stock Up 4.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.76 million, a PE ratio of -35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Metallus had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metallus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Metallus by 68.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,937,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after buying an additional 784,804 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metallus by 4.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,501,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after buying an additional 60,251 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Metallus by 7.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,402,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 94,455 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metallus by 51.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 655,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after buying an additional 221,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Metallus in the first quarter valued at about $8,701,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metallus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

Featured Articles

