Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in September

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 59,700 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the September 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vext Science Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VEXTF opened at C$0.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. Vext Science has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.32.

About Vext Science

See Also

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

