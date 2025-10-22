Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in September

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 59,700 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the September 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vext Science Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VEXTF opened at C$0.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. Vext Science has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.32.
About Vext Science
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vext Science
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 2 Ways to Trade Qualcomm Ahead of November’s Earnings
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Lululemon: 2 Signs the Bottom Is In, and 1 Sign It Isn’t
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Got 1K to Invest? These 3 Stocks Are Still Attractive Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.