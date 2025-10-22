WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.83 and last traded at $49.84, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.64.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

