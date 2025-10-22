iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.35 and last traded at $101.23, with a volume of 12965643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.13.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $134.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares in the last quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,459,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

