Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.52, with a volume of 8887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.13.

ALFVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Alfa Laval from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Alfa Laval from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). Alfa Laval had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

