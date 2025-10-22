Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.52, with a volume of 8887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALFVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Alfa Laval from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Alfa Laval from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Report on ALFVY
Alfa Laval Price Performance
Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). Alfa Laval had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alfa Laval Company Profile
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alfa Laval
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 2 Ways to Trade Qualcomm Ahead of November’s Earnings
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Lululemon: 2 Signs the Bottom Is In, and 1 Sign It Isn’t
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Got 1K to Invest? These 3 Stocks Are Still Attractive Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.