Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.08 and last traded at $50.04, with a volume of 4533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 211.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 1,753.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after buying an additional 284,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,559,000 after buying an additional 1,492,438 shares in the last quarter.

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more.

