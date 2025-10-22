Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.08 and last traded at $50.04, with a volume of 4533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.
Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82.
Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.
Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Company Profile
The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more.
