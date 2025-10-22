iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 1688836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 73.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.