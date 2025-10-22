iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 1688836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
