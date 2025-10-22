Journey Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $674.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $677.20. The company has a market capitalization of $707.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $659.21 and a 200 day moving average of $616.12.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.