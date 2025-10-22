Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,686,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,474,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278,893 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $192,130,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $154,369,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,357,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 42.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,647,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,433 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $2,430,637.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,149.75. This represents a 65.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,790. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $101.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.5%

SRE opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average of $79.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

