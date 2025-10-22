Balboa Wealth Partners Invests $216,000 in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6,216.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,268. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $5,231,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,923.46. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $17,972,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $99.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.83. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.61.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

