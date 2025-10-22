Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,355 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 50.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,199,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,958,000 after buying an additional 399,969 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,100,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,415,000 after buying an additional 554,840 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 684,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,872,000 after purchasing an additional 347,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,214.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 606,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,869,000 after purchasing an additional 559,923 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH opened at $204.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.16. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.81 and a 1 year high of $312.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.66 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total value of $448,376.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,757.71. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $8,296,645.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 162,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,212,673.84. This trade represents a 18.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.91.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

