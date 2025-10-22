Arcus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Arcus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 580,897.4% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,971,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $369,713,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $251.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.23 and a 200 day moving average of $194.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $257.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. KeyCorp set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.26.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

