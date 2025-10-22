Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 34,916 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 644,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,916 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 197,885.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,055,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044,407 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,283,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,827,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,445,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,033,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $799,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $91,763.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,693.84. The trade was a 47.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 2.1%

TEVA opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

