Brokerages Set WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Target Price at $173.50

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.50.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of WEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get WEX alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WEX

WEX Stock Up 1.4%

Insider Transactions at WEX

NYSE WEX opened at $155.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.10. WEX has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $214.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

In other WEX news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $331,533.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,478.55. This trade represents a 20.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $150,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,753.60. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 282.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 161.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.