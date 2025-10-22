Head-To-Head Contrast: Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR) vs. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and BHP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -2.08% -1.64% BHP Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of BHP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of BHP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A -$15.23 million ($0.11) -37.18 BHP Group $51.26 billion 2.77 $9.02 billion $4.40 12.74

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and BHP Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BHP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and BHP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 1 3 1 1 2.33 BHP Group 1 7 0 1 2.11

Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.20%. BHP Group has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.45%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than BHP Group.

Summary

BHP Group beats Lithium Americas (Argentina) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. and changed its name to Lithium Argentina AG in January 2025. Lithium Argentina AG was incorporated in 2007 is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in the mining, smelting, and refining of nickel, as well as potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

