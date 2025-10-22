Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,180 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $4,525,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.1% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 83.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 949,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,980,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.