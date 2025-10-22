Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Zacks Research raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $69.30.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 20.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 520,428 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,353,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the third quarter worth about $1,382,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 272.2% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 205,418 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 150,234 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 18.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 181,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

