Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,536.6% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Carrier Global stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $81.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

