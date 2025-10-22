O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,365.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,642 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $500,303.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $284,925.32. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.45. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.22 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

