Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.03.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

