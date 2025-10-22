Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 537 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Cigna Group by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $340.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 target price on Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.89.

CI opened at $307.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $256.89 and a 12 month high of $350.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.40 and a 200 day moving average of $307.80.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

