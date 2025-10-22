Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 9,000 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the first quarter worth $52,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rubrik by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,945,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,512,000 after purchasing an additional 616,917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Rubrik by 186.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 899,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,873,000 after purchasing an additional 586,088 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Rubrik by 8,282.0% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 587,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,603,000 after purchasing an additional 580,151 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter worth $50,272,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 40,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $2,981,015.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 333,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,751,112.88. This represents a 10.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $1,091,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 418,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,535,404.08. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,466 shares of company stock valued at $10,898,894. Company insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Trading Up 1.3%

Rubrik stock opened at $79.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.80. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 0.24.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rubrik from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. FBN Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

