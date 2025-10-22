Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,363,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,363,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782,297 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,518,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775,179 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 13,225,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201,786 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 7,955,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,133 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.68.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

