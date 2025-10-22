Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.3333.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,210,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,133,000 after purchasing an additional 214,933 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,132,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,347 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,979,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,593 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,866,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,780,000 after purchasing an additional 957,359 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $144,808,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGI opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.40. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $37.54.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $438.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.61 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.99%.Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

