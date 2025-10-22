Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Acquired by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 138.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Novem Group increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.2%

CDNS opened at $333.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total value of $2,618,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,690,849.40. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,680 shares of company stock worth $3,729,852. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.