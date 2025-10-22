Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December $NDEC

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:NDEC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDEC. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.1%

BATS NDEC opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December (NDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ-100 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NDEC was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:NDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.