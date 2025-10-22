Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Phoenix Financial Ltd. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 129,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $395,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $81.46.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

