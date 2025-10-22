Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 4,795 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

