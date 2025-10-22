Phoenix Financial Ltd. Invests $2.43 Million in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 72.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.
Nasdaq Trading Up 1.7%
NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.64.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nasdaq Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.
Insider Activity at Nasdaq
In other news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $812,173.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,742.55. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $201,006.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,551 shares in the company, valued at $8,837,694.99. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Nasdaq Profile
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
