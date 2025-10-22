Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 299.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 323 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $338.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 3.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $9,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,054.32. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.88, for a total transaction of $3,458,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,475,608.64. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,657 shares of company stock valued at $67,479,576. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $248.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.01.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

