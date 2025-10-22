Phoenix Financial Ltd. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April $PAPR

Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,199,000 after purchasing an additional 270,817 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 783.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 184,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 163,759 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 264,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 159,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 78,069 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth $2,643,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 10.0%

Shares of BATS PAPR opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $872.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.