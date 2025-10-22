Phoenix Financial Ltd. Takes Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Dollar General by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $105.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.42. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

