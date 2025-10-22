Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,842,000 after buying an additional 828,835 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,990,000 after buying an additional 463,025 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 286.8% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 542,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,260,000 after buying an additional 402,421 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,372,000 after purchasing an additional 347,412 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $484.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $488.51. The firm has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.14 and its 200 day moving average is $433.20.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

