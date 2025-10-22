Phoenix Financial Ltd. Purchases Shares of 54,300 Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 54,300 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

Barrick Mining stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

