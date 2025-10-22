Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,464,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 400.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,067,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,580,000 after acquiring an additional 854,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $74,789,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $66,981,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 510.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,980,000 after acquiring an additional 284,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler set a $270.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $235.46.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $233.29 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.30 and a 12 month high of $255.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.75 and its 200-day moving average is $232.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

