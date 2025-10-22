Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $579.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $972.74. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $761.00 to $756.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $817.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

