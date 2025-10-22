Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $316.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $340.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.91.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $328.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.92 and a 1-year high of $329.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,792. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

