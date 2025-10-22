Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.18.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on REG

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average of $71.34. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 27.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth $49,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 13.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% during the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 207,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.