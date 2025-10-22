Klingman & Associates LLC Takes $299,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $345.30 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $350.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.76.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

