Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 189 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $96.96 on Wednesday. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.83. The firm has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average of $92.08.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Southern Company Profile



The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

