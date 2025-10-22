1,322 Shares in Primerica, Inc. $PRI Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Primerica by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,541,982.40. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $308.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Primerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.86.

Primerica Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $266.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.97. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.98 and a 1 year high of $307.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.37 and its 200-day moving average is $266.55.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $796.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

