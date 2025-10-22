4,465 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,465 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 805.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,362 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $70,822,000 after purchasing an additional 226,960 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 91,481 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,369 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $194.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day moving average is $88.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. The trade was a 36.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.70.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

