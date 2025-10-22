Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NBIX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.32.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $142.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.68. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $154.61.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%.The firm had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $13,440,164.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,050,080.36. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 72,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.