VistaGen Therapeutics’ (VTGN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,RTT News reports.

VTGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.55. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VistaGen Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Stempoint Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 2,413,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 203,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 420,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 299,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

