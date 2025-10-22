Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 605 EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 605 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Groupe la Francaise increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EME shares. Northcoast Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Hovde Group upgraded EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.83.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $690.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $640.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.89 and a 52-week high of $704.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.15%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

