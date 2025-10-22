Interparfums’ (IPAR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $168.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $99.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.96. Interparfums has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). Interparfums had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $333.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Interparfums will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,118,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,194,000 after purchasing an additional 67,533 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,133,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 775,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,843,000 after purchasing an additional 310,712 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,418,000 after purchasing an additional 151,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

