Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,727 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 407.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825,586 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $595,839,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1,364.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,312,000 after buying an additional 3,065,035 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $186,361,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 35.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after buying an additional 1,406,653 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $94.45 on Wednesday. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.36 and a 12-month high of $158.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Target’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Target from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Loop Capital set a $95.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

